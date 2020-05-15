GovernmentAuction.com Undertaking the Online Auctions of Profitable Land Lots in Nevada and Colorado

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2020 -- GovernmentAuction.com is an eminent online land auctioneer that offers a wide range of properties across the US and at other global locations. Interested people from across the world can explore and find suitable land lots that they can bid for. Whether people buy rural land or small acreage for sale from GovernmentAuction.com, they participate in an auction for the cheapest price, and the highest bidder wins the right to purchase the land.



While speaking at an online conference, the spokesperson of GovernmentAuction.com shared, "We not only offer land lots through our bidding process but we also have some land available for immediate purchase at a cheap pre-determined price. This is called the Buy It Now auction. If an investor bids that reserve price, the auction is over. These purchases may be financed or paid for in one single payment. Under our regular bidding process, buyers can now bid for a variety of real estate in various states, including Colorado and Nevada."



For those who want to buy land for sale in Nevada, there are several options available in three major regions of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, The Great Basin, and The Mojave Desert. The area surrounding the Sierra Nevada Mountains represents Nevada's mid-range price point for real estate. While it is possible to find land at a reasonable price, the demand and prestige keep prices higher than in other regions. However, the land is generally more affordable in Las Vegas. In the Great Basin, land prices usually range from less than $500 per acre to more than $1,000.



Adding to their statement, the spokesperson said, "In Nevada, while the land lots near Las Vegas and Henderson are sold at a premium, it is possible to find land in other parts of the area at prices as low as $15,000 per acre, even if it is still pricey when compared to the rest of the Great Basin. However, it is an excellent prospect for ambitious investors. On the other hand, Colorado has land lots available for investors from less than $1,000 per acre."



GovernmentAuction.com has various land lots for those investors who are trying to find land for sale in Colorado. The state's High Rockies region has real estate ranging from less than $250 per acre to more than $5,000 per acre, based on its terrain and vicinity to the nearest city. Land lots may feature wooded hills, sprawling plains, or soaring peaks at this diverse location. In Colorado's premium Front Range region, it is possible to find parcels at less than $1,000 per acre, but typical prices hover between $3,000 and $5,000 per acre.



GovernmentAuction.com sells investment-worthy real estate through live online auctions. For those wanting to know how to buy land in auction, the auctioneer gives complete information and support through its bidding process. The bid winner pays for the land either in a lump sum at the time of closing or finances the sale and makes monthly payments on the land until it is paid off. GovernmentAuction.com also auctions items like jewelry, loose stones, and precious gems.