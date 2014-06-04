Governments Digital Agenda in Uruguay on Track to Meet Universal Broadband Access Milestones: Market Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Research Report On Uruguay: Governments Digital Agenda On Track To Meet Universal Broadband Access Milestones"



Uruguay: Government's Digital Agenda on Track to Meet Universal Broadband Access Milestones,' a new Country Intelligence Report by Pyramid Research, offers a precise, incisive profile of Uruguay's mobile and fixed telecommunications and pay-TV markets based on comprehensive proprietary data and insights from our research in the Uruguayan market. Published annually, this presentation-quality, executive-level report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony and broadband, mobile and pay-TV sectors, in addition to a review of key regulatory trends.



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Key Findings



- The lack of competition in the fixed telecommunications market in Uruguay has not been a limiting factor for the development of the sector. The country is today one of the most penetrated in Latin America, with the number of telecom lines per 100 inhabitants considerably above the regional average at year-end 2013. Uruguay's broadband penetration of the population is also well above the Latin American average, surpassed only by Puerto Rico's. The availability of broadband infrastructure at affordable prices has been key to the proliferation of broadband services in the country.

- Uruguay's Digital Agenda for 2011-2015 sets a number of milestones aimed at reaching universal broadband access in the country. Through initiatives ranging from digital inclusion programs to ANTEL's deployment of 4G and FTTH/B next-generation networks, the government expects that by 2015, broadband service, whether fixed or mobile, will be available to 80% of households.

- Pyramid Research expects revenue in the Uruguayan telecom and pay-TV services market to grow 4.2% in 2014. The mobile segment contributed almost half of total telecom revenue in 2013, while fixed voice (circuit-switched and VoIP) and broadband accounted for more than a third. Going forward, we expect fixed broadband to be one of the fastest growing revenue categories.

- With 5.1m mobile subscriptions at year-end 2013, Uruguay is the third most penetrated country in Latin America, after Panama and Chile. We expect mobile subscriptions to increase at a CAGR of 2.9% during the 2014-2018 period.



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Synopsis



This Country Intelligence Report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Uruguay today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2018. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into Uruguay's telecom market, analyzing key trends, evaluating near-term opportunities and assessing risk factors, based on proprietary data from Pyramid Research's databases.



The report provides in-depth analysis of the following:



- Uruguay in a regional context; a review of market size and trends compared with other countries in the region.

- Economic, demographic and political context in Uruguay.

- The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, number portability and more.

- A demand profile: analysis as well as forecasts and historical figures of service revenue from fixed telephony (including VoIP), broadband, mobile voice and data, and pay-TV markets.

- The service evolution: a look at changes in the breakdown of overall revenue by the fixed, pay-TV and mobile sectors and by voice, data and video between 2013 and 2018.

- The competitive landscape: an examination of key trends in competition and service providers' performance, revenue market shares and expected moves over the next 18-24 months.

- An in-depth sector analysis of fixed telephony and broadband services, mobile voice and data services, and pay-TV services: a quantitative analysis of service adoption trends by technology/platform as well as operator, average revenue per line/subscription and service revenue through the end of the forecast period.

- Main opportunities: this section details the near-term opportunities for operators, vendors and investors in Uruguay's telecommunications and pay-TV markets.



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Reasons To Buy



- This Country Intelligence Report helps executives build proactive, profitable growth strategies by offering comprehensive, relevant analysis of Uruguay's telecommunications and pay-TV markets based on insights directly from the local market players.

- The report offers a wealth of data on the telecom and pay-TV markets, with the mobile and fixed segments examined in detail.

- The competitive landscape and the major players are given extra attention, enabling local players or prospective market entrants to gain the insight they need.

- The broad but detailed perspective will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players to succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Uruguay.

- The report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality that allows it to be turned into presentable material immediately.

- The report concludes with an exploration of the opportunities available in the Uruguay market to operators, vendors and investors.



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