GovTech Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: Viselio, Axon, Zencity

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global GovTech Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The GovTech market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

ProudCity (United States),MicroTraffic (Canada),Viselio (Serbia),CoProcure (United States) ,Axon (United States) ,Cartegraph (United States) ,CentralSquare Technologies (United States) ,CivicPlus (United States) ,Zencity (Israel),Accenture (Ireland),PUBLIC (Germany),Others



Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/189541-global-GovTech-market



Definition:

GovTech helps the public sector engage with start-ups and SMEs to procure innovative technology solutions for the provision of tech-based products and services in order to innovate and improve existing public services. The main trends in GovTech Remote Collaboration, Cloud Shift, Growing public expectations, and others. However, More than USD 10B was invested in GovTech start-ups during 2019-2021. Furthermore, Top-15 GovTech companies account for 96% of companies that were invested in. With USD 8.4B, Geographically, North America is the largest region by funding, followed by Europe with $2.0B.Hence these are a key driver that is triggering the market over the upcoming year.



Market Trends:

- Advanced technologies have penetrated the demand for GovtTech



Market Drivers:

- Extremely diverse public sector market



Market Opportunities:

- GovTech adoption will also create more jobs and drive economic growth.



The Global GovTech Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Public Safety, Waste Management, Healthcare Solutions, Other), Technology (Artificial intelligence and machine learning, Cloud computing, Internet of Things, Others), Organization size (SMEs and Medium, Large size), GovTech Program (Hackathons, Ecosystem building, Piloting and R&D grants, Others)



Global GovTech market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Have a query? Market an enquiry before purchase @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/189541-global-GovTech-market



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the GovTech market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the GovTech market.

- -To showcase the development of the GovTech market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the GovTech market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the GovTech market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the GovTech market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Buy Complete Assessment of GovTech market Now @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=189541



Major highlights from Table of Contents:

GovTech Market Study Coverage:

- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of GovTech market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

- GovTech Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

- GovTech Market Production by Region GovTech Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

- Key Points Covered in GovTech Market Report:

- GovTech Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

- GovTech Market Competition by Manufacturers

- Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on GovTech Market

- GovTech Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2022-2027)

- GovTech Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2022-2027)

- GovTech Market Analysis by Application {Public Safety,Waste Management,Healthcare Solutions,Other}

- GovTech Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis GovTech Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Browse Complete Summary and Table of Content @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/189541-global-GovTech-market



Key questions answered

- How feasible is GovTech market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for GovTech near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global GovTech market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Asia.



Contact US:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

sales@advancemarketanalytics.com