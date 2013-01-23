Govtjobshq.in Provides Information on Government Jobs

Kerala, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2013 -- Unemployement levels in India have hit sky high with the impact of global crisis. There are some thousands of jobs being lost each day by employed professionals of this country. Job security therefore is the prime parameter that ensures a peace of mind today. Govtjobshq recently announced its latest website that offers information about government job vacancies that are available in some of the reputed public sector organizations.



The portal is a one stop destination for those who are looking forward to step into the public sector wing and ensure total job security. The portal lists the top jobs that are available in government companies thereby allowing easier access to the users. Govtjobshq is a crowd sourced platform that allows complete control for users to upload and access jobs on the website.



Job security is one of the biggest reasons why people in India opt for highly reputed companies. The fear of losing jobs keeps the professionals on the lookout for government jobs. At govtjobshq.com users can find various job listings under different categories. The presence of job portals that provide information about some of the top government jobs is less and govtjobshq has been one of the very few among the various sites that are existent.



“Our portal does not have any tie-ups with government firms. We also do not provide any support for job seekers in the form of job application or profile creation. We focus solely on listing the best jobs that are available and ensure the right access to job seekers” say the Rahul Ramesh, owner of govtjobshq.



Keeping with the pace of employment in India is a necessity these days. Companies, especially government firms have started to hire big time this financial year and have already started advertising about the various jobs vacancies that are available in these companies. The website also provides some important information about the emerging trends in the job market.



About Govtjobshq

Govtjobshq is a job portal that focuses on providing useful links to government jobs and informative articles that can build awareness among job seekers. The portal provides access to some of the latest and popular job vacancies that are available in top government firms.



For more information on jobs that are available, log on to http://govtjobshq.in/