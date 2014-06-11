Gowin Technology Seeks Funding via Indiegogo to Start Mass Production of the World's First Attachable Android Touch PC and Multi Touch Frame - Zmartframe Touch PC

Matawan, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Touch becomes a basic input method for interactive computer systems, but requires users to replace their monitors with touch monitors before Zmartframe exists. The idea behind Zmartframe is simple, to make a device that could upgrade normal monitor with touch capability to reduce unnecessary wastage.



Zmartframe is compatible with Win XP/7/8 under Window mode which enable non-touchable monitor with touch capability. On the hand , the creators have embedded Android system inside Zmartframe to empower normal monitor into an Android Touch PC under Android mode, enabling users to enjoy millions of apps with their monitor under Android platform that take over almost 99% of the functions of a PC.



Zmartframe is the brain child of a group of young experts with extensive experience on technology development, product development and product marketing era. It is important to make Zmartframe alive and growth to save numerous normal monitors, as like as the monitor at your home. Zmartframe is now ready to move forward for mass production. With adequate funding support, the creators can accelerate the momentum to let more people to know the wonderful experience from Zmartframe. They are looking for US$200,000 in this phase to move forward for Zmartframe mass production.



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/SLjqch



About Gowin Technology

Gowin Technology is a team of R&D and IT experts based in Hong Kong. Zmartframe is designed as an incredible partner working with monitor. It can upgrade and empower a monitor at home to meet the demand on touch capability, plus more, it is a standalone Android Touch PC.