GoZen! Releases Vital New Animated Workbook; Empowering Children to Relieve Anxiety

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- While society affords the Generation Y child longer life, better living conditions and more prosperous finances, the prevalence of childhood anxiety and its associated disorders is on the rise. In fact, many statistics show that anxiety, depression and suicide have reached a frightening epidemic. While resources to help children release their anxiety are traditionally few and far between, a powerful new book by Renee Jain is poised to help thousands of children find the fun and stress-free formative years they crave.



GoZen’s ‘The Most Unique Anxiety Relief Workbook for Your Child in the Universe’ is as entertaining as it is important.



Synopsis:



GoZen! is a fully-animated, online anxiety relief program for kids. Used in therapist offices nationwide, this anxiety relief program is now available as a fun and engaging illustrated workbook.



What we know is that children suffering from chronic worry are more susceptible to life-long struggles with anxiety related disorders. What we also know is that there are practical, powerful techniques children can learn to reduce worry and manage stress. The GoZen! program offers research-based, one-of-a-kind tools to teach your child how to do just that. In this story-based workbook, your child will take an adventure with characters from all over the universe to learn practical tools they can implement right now to start overcoming their worry. Free, downloadable practice exercises are also included.



The Go! Brand is a prestigious Parent Tested, Parent Approved award winner.



As the author explains, her book is a credible alternative to one-on-one therapy.



“Therapy is often inaccessible, unaffordable, or stigmatizing. GoZen makes learning how to manage and even conquer anxiety fun and engaging through one-of-a-kind storytelling techniques and tools. Our anxiety relief program is already used in professional offices up and down the country. However, through this workbook, it’s now available to anyone,” says Jain.



Continuing, “We need a better, more accessible way to teach kids how to cope with challenges and quell their anxiety. GoZen is on the mission to do just this using fantasy, games, interactive tools, animation, and story to teach kids resilience skills. The book is fully-animated and contains stunning illustrations by Nikki Abramowitz – it’s awesome!”



Jain is confident that her new book approaches childhood anxiety not only with compassion, but in a way that will engage young minds from the get-go.



“There are practical, powerful techniques children can learn to reduce worry and manage stress. In this story-based workbook, your child will take an adventure with characters from all over the universe to learn practical tools they can implement right now to start overcoming their worry. Free, downloadable practice exercises are also included,” she adds.



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews. For example, one reader commented, “This workbook is such a great tool to help parents or teachers guide their children through learning about what anxiety is, how to recognize it and how to control it. In my opinion.. this is as important as teaching my daughter her ABCs. I am going through this with my 4 year old daughter now. The characters, illustrations and storytelling are keeping her very engaged! I recommend this to any parent or teacher that wants to empower their children emotionally!”



‘The Most Unique Anxiety Relief Workbook for Your Child in the Universe’ is available now: http://amzn.to/16PqbJy. For more information, visit: http://www.gozen.com.



About Renee Jain

Renee Jain is an award-winning entrepreneur, speaker, and certified life coach. Renee is also one of less than 300 people in the world to earn her Masters in Applied Positive Psychology - the scientific study of optimal human functioning - from the University of Pennsylvania. Renee is the creator of the innovative GoStrengths and GoZen social and emotional learning programs. Renee says, "I create programs that teach skills I wish I learned when I was a child. I love to teach kids not how to sidestep challenges, but how to overcome them with resilience and work toward a fulfilling, purposeful life.