GPA Calculator Launched to Help Students Calculate Their Grade Point Average

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- The Grade Point Average is an imperfect system for judging academic performance but it is a universal one, and in that most colleges agree that it is better to set a global benchmark when processing hundreds of thousands of admissions nationally every year. For students, Grade Point Average is a barometer of their overall credibility as an academic student and is the most important single factor in deciding their futures, so it is surprising that many students don’t know theirs. GPA Calculator has just been launched and is a freely available tool that makes it easy to find out.



For anyone worrying about how to calculate GPA, this lightweight software takes away the headache by allowing students to simply enter their grades and subjects and receive an accurate GPA formed using the latest algorithm employed by colleges. It takes less than a minute to download and moments to install, meaning students can go from confusion to clarity in minutes.



The GPA calculator can be downloaded directly from Free Math Calculator, which offers several other calculator solutions for students, hoping to make overcoming simple obstacles in mathematics easier so students can focus on the real challenges.



A spokesperson for GPA Calculator explained, “The calculator is all about making things simple- we haven’t overcomplicated the software with unnecessary features or bloated it with bolt on’s and affiliated products. It quickly takes the input users give it from their current grades and calculates an accurate GPA score using the same system the colleges use, meaning anyone with any doubt as to their GPA can immediately see what kind of colleges they should be applying for, or how much extra work they’ll need to put in to get to where they want to go.”



About GPA Calculator

This GPA calculator takes the pain out of calculating grades. Rather than writing down a number of difficult equations and coming up with the final grade, it is a simple process that requires no pen and no paper. For students that don’t necessarily understand all the calculations that need to be made in order to calculate GPA, this is the perfect tool for them. For more information, please visit: http://freemathcalculator.com/