GPIO Expanders Market Report Offers Projections of Potential Impact of Corona Virus Outbreak,2021-2027

GPIO expanders are experiencing increased demand in the electronics and technology segment to meet next-gen digital power processing requirements. The GPIO expanders are required in the development of tactile business phones. As such, among applications, cell phones segment of the GPIO expanders market is projected to reach a value of ~US$ 4.3 Bn by the end of 2027. Hence, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the development of new smartphones that fulfil customer demands.



Phone companies and developers alike in the GPIO expanders market are addressing the demand for tactile business phones. Though touch-pad smartphones led to the decline of QWERTY keypad phones such as Blackberry, certain customers are still opting for the latter. For instance, coding and hardware specialist Arturo128 revealed updates on the development of Adafruit FeatherWing-compatible handheld phone based around the Blackberry keyboard.



Developers are increasingly employing GPIO expanders with other peripherals such as resistive touch controllers and accelerometers to develop phones with tactile QWERTY keyboard.



Deployment of Next-gen Digital Power Processing in Microprocessor Application



Apart from product development, companies in the GPIO expanders market are focusing on inorganic strategies such as entering into distribution agreements. For instance, in June 2019, Mouser Electronics - a Texas-based online distributor of electronic components announced a global distribution agreement with Solantro - a provider of module-integrated electronic technology.



Companies in the GPIO expanders market are aiming to strengthen their supply chain by collaborating with other players. As such, the GPIO expanders market is consolidated with leading players accounting for ~50-60% of the market share. Emerging players are teaming up with established players to fulfill end user needs for energy management and power conversion applications.



Moreover, increased efforts are being taken by companies to collaborate with semiconductor manufacturers to tap into opportunities in the development of renewable power systems. Manufacturers are increasing their efficacy in microprocessor applications. GPIO expanders are gaining traction in highly-integrated mixed ICs (Integrated Circuits) of digital power processors. Thus, GPIO expander acts as a reliable component for developers in order to boost functionality of high-speed analog peripherals and digital accelerators.



Flexible Embedded Systems Accelerate Demand for GPIO Expanders



GPIO expanders are being increasingly used in microprocessor and microcontroller applications. Right from the development of IoT devices to building wide cluster of networked embedded devices, innovative applications are fueling the growth of the GPIO expanders market. However, certain challenges are likely to slow down market growth.



The GPIO expanders market is estimated to expand at a modest CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period. Several reasons account for this growth rate of the market. For instance, there is a growing need for flexibility in the development of networked embedded devices. New requirements and the need to incorporate new software and hardware pose challenges for manufacturing companies. Hence, manufacturers are incorporating PCBs (Printed Circuit Board) with multi-channel variable DC voltage output and GPIO expanders to increase flexibility in embedded systems.



Flexible embedded systems are being increasingly used to develop building management and control systems. Thus, consumer requirements for room temperature control and temperature assessment in coffee machines are catalyzing demand for GPIO expanders.



Rise in Use of GPIO Expanders in Microcontrollers and FPGAs



Growing demand for low-voltage compatibility is creating incremental opportunities for manufacturers in the GPIO expanders market. Companies are developing new I/O expanders that facilitate I2C interface and GPIO signals. Several drivers, such as the ability to incorporate multiple I/O pins in microcontrollers, are triggering the demand for advanced GPIO expanders. Thus, increased application of GPIO expanders in field-programmable gate array (FPGA) is driving manufacturers to increase their production capabilities.



Additionally, the rapidly growing electronic devices industry is another factor driving the GPIO expanders market. Rise in the FPGA application in laptops and PCs is creating lucrative opportunities for manufacturers. Thus, the laptops & PCs application segment is anticipated for exponential growth during the forecast period. This segment is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ 800 Mn by 2027. Hence, manufacturers are teaming up with engineers to enhance the functionality of microcontrollers and FPGAs.



According to Transparency Market Research's latest research report on the global GPIO expanders market for the historical period of 2017–2018 and the forecast period of 2019–2027, the rising demand for GPIO expanders for use in various applications is expected to boost the global GPIO expanders market during the forecast period

In terms of revenue, the global GPIO expanders market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ 4.3 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period



Increasing Demand for Cell Phones and Mobile Devices: A Key Driver



General-purpose input/output (GPIO) expanders are extensively used in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices. GPIO expanders ranging from 8 bits to 40 bits and with a large number of input/output channels are provided by different manufacturers, which are compatible with microcontrollers that consume less current i.e. current of up to some micro amperes.



Increasing sales of smartphones and other mobile devices are likely to drive the global market for GPIO expanders during the forecast period. Sales of smartphones have been increasing at a rapid pace in developing countries such as India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brazil.



Thus, increasing demand for smartphones and other mobile devices is expected to boost the global GPIO expanders market during the forecast period



