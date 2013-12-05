GPLclub.org Offers WooCommerce Extensions That Can Cut Website Maintenance Costs by 75%

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- GPLclub, a company that is dedicated in providing WooCommerce extensions, plug-ins and themes, is offering WooCommerce based solutions to eCommerce websites that are priced at nearly 75% less than official products offered by WooThemes.com.



One of the most popular services offered by WooThemes.com, the WordPress eCommerce toolkit – WooCommerce, has made website designing a whole lot simpler by offering simple solutions to instantly transform a website into a comprehensive online store. However, the essential extensions of WooCommerce such as payments, delivery, tracking of orders, invoicing, field editors are being provided at a hefty cost by WooThemes.com.



Luckily WooCommerce is an open-source platform, hence enabling individuals and businesses to create their own extensions, plug-ins, themes and various customizable solutions. GPL club is now one of the leaders of this service, as they not only offer products that are nearly identical to those of WooThemes.com but are highly competitively priced, making running an online store much more efficient.



They have even taken this affordable service one step further by offering a club subscription which allows access to over 45 WooCommerce extensions, themes and plug-ins for a fixed monthly amount of merely $19/month*. This club subscription offer could be one of the cheapest WooCommerce solutions available today.



GPLclub’s blog has become a popular source for finding efficient and effective means of maintaining an eCommerce website. Tips and techniques of how to increase sales and further market the product or services online are also available in abundance on the blog. One interesting aspect of the blog is that the information is usually provided by highly experienced professionals who are now running successful online ventures and have tried & tested many strategies to finally find what works, which they are now sharing on GPLclub.org



About GPLclub

GPLclub is one of the leading companies that is dedicated in providing numerous WooCommerce Extensions, Themes & Plug-ins. Through their online platform, https://gplclub.org/, the specific details of the products offered by the company can be viewed and ordered via secured channel. GPLclub offers affordable solutions for eCommerce sites that can save nearly 75% of total maintenance costs compared to products provided by WooThemes.com. The company also offers a club subscription which gives the customers access to over 45 WooCommerce extensions, themes & plug-ins for merely $19/month*.



For more information about WooCommerce Extensions, Themes & Plug-ins, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of gplclub.org, please email to hello@gplclub.org.