GPON Equipment Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- Passive optical network (PON) is a network architecture that brings fiber cabling and signals to home using point to multipoint scheme that enables single optical fiber to serve multiple premises. This architecture makes use of passive optical splitters that helps in reducing cost of equipments compared to point to point architecture.



Read More: GPON Equipment Market



Gigabit passive optical network (GPON) standard differs from other PON standards as it offers better bandwidth and higher efficiency using larger, variable length packets. GPON equipment market is expected to witness significant growth in European market as major telecom operators are beginning transition from fiber to the business (FTTB) to GPON based FTTH rollouts. However, Asia Pacific market will witness slower growth rate as major operators already took huge OLT and ONT shipments in past few years for large scale GPON FTTH roll-outs.



Demand from service providers for better quality fiber in network architecture is driving the sales of GPON equipments market and continuous improvements in technology is expected to contribute to this market growth. Fueled by introduction of new fiber to the home (FTTH) projects in US, Russia, and China, the overall GPON revenue, including OLTs and ONTs is expected to rise by the end of the year 2012.



Browse More Market Reports On Technology And Media Market



Market Segmentation



- Cable Modem Termination Systems (CMTS)

- Digital Subscriber Line Access Multiplexers (DSLAMs)

- PON Optical Line Terminals (OLTs)



Segmentation Based on Product



- Optical Line Terminal (OLT)

- Optical Network Terminal

- Passive Optical Splitters



This research report analyzes this market based on its important segments and major geographies. This report is the comprehensive study of different market factors like growth drivers, restraints, market structure, capacity, market projections, among others. Major geographies analyzes under this research report are



Inquire before Buying OR Buy your copy of this report @: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/gpon-equipment-market.html



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This research report provides analysis of recent technological developments in the field, Porter’s five force model analysis, and company profiles of top market players. Report also provides review of micro and macro factors significant for existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Some of the key players dominating this industry are Alcatel-Lucent, Calix, ZTE, Zhone, Adtran, ECI Telecom, Verizon Communications Inc., AT & T Inc., Ericson, Hitachi Telecom, Motorola, Nokia - Siemens, Pannaway, Occam, Tellabs, TXP, Freescale, Broadcom, Broadlight, Ikanos, Mindspeed, PMC-Sierra, Transwitch, and others.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This research report provides clear understanding of key product segments, major competitors and their strategies

- It helps you in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of industry

- It provides technological growth map over time and explains its impact on market

- It provides seven years forecast assess on how market is predicted to grow

- It helps you know about innovative product development and keeps you updated with technological changes in market

- It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major industry segments



For More Information Visit us On: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/gpon-



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact Us

Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/gpon-