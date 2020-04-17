Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2020 -- NG-PON2 would be the fastest-growing segment in the GPON market with a CAGR of approximately 20% over 2018-2024. The emergence and progress of 5G will act as the most important driver for the NG-PON2 segment and this has been underlined by Altice, the international network operator that has announced that it will be expanding its NG-PON2 capabilities as it prepares for disaggregated radio access network architectures and potentially overwhelming data traffic volumes brought about by the advancement of 5G.



Asia Pacific GPON market will be driven by an increased penetration of services like IP television (IPTV) and Video on Demand (VoD) transmission along with high-speed internet access networks. To combat the growing network demands, operators have been installing Gigabit PON (GPON) and Passive Optical Networks (PON) solutions. Asia Pacific GPON technology market has been anticipated to witness a CAGR of around 7% over 2018-2024.



With the development of numerous advanced technologies including 5G network, 4K video streaming, and Internet of Things, GPON market has been anticipated to accrue substantial gains by 2024. As these services require high scalability and bandwidth, high-capacity networks have been installed to accomplish network capacity requirements. This trend will drive GPON market size, forecast to surpass $16 billion by 2024.



5G networks can transmit the data with significantly higher speed. The network is designed to support modern IoT use cases. The demand for FTTH networks will grow to support the 5G infrastructure as they can offer a better coverage and support high-bandwidth intensive applications. 5G networks offer more capacity per device and support new types of solutions due to the mass introduction of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communications. The proliferation of 5G will thus positively impact GPON market growth.



