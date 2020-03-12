GPON Market Worth $8.3 Billion by 2025

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2020 -- According to the new market research report "GPON Market by Component (OLT, and ONT), Technology (2.5G PON, XG-PON, XGS-PON, and NG-PON2), Application (FTTH, Mobile Backhaul), Vertical (Transportation, Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, MTU), Region - Global Forecast To 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the GPON Market size is estimated to grow from USD 6.3 billion in 2020 to USD 8.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.8%.



Major factors fueling the market growth include the high demand for GPON network for triple and quad-play services, increasing demand for high-speed broadband services, advancement in GPON technology, and trial & deployment of the 5G network.



Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=86493601



Optical network terminal (ONT) to lead the GPON market during the forecast period



Optical network terminal (ONT), also known as optical network units (ONU), is another important networking hardware installed at the user premise, which is used for the transmission of traffic through the GPON network. Its primary function is to convert optical signals transmitted via optical fiber to electrical signals, which are forwarded to business and residential users.



The GPON market is expected to be led by the ONT component in terms of volume and value during the forecast period. This, coupled with an increasing number of users availing voice, video & data services that need to be connected through the ONT hardware component, will lead to a growth of the GPON sector.



The GPON market for the mobile backhaul application expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Among the optical fiber technologies available for mobile backhaul, GPON networks are increasingly being deployed because of its capability to allow telecom operators to increase their bandwidth capacity and maintaining the quality of service and high reliability while lowering the operational cost. Additional benefits offered by the GPON network for mobile backhaul application includes the efficient topology, minimal hardware requirement, scalability, redundancy, and synergy using the existing fixed-line access. The increasing adoption of GPON networks for mobile backhauling makes the economies of GPON more attractive to network operators.



Browse in-depth TOC on "GPON Market"



71 – Tables



48 – Figures



147 – Pages



Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=86493601



Market in Rest of the World expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The rest of the world comprises South America, the Middle East, and Africa, which are the potential markets for GPON. Increasing subscription base of FTTH users in the South American countries is driving the growth of the GPON market in this region. Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Turkey are some of the prominent countries witnessing increasing demand for GPON in the Middle East region. Growing investments by telecom companies in Africa's optical network has resulted in the growth of the GPON market.



The major companies involved in the development and supply of GPON include Huawei (China), Nokia (Finland), ZTE (China), Fiberhome (China), Calix (US), ADTRAN (US), DASAN Zhone (US), Cisco (US), NEC (Japan), Allied Telesis (Japan), Iskratel (Slovenia), Unizyx (Taiwan), and Alphion (US).



Related Reports :



Fiber to the x Market by Architecture (FTTh/p/b, FTTa, FTTn/c/k), Distribution Network (AON, PON), Product (OLT, ONT/ONU, Optical Splitter), Vertical (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023



5G Infrastructure Market by Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell & Macro Cell), Core Network (SDN & NFV), Network Architecture (Standalone & Non-standalone), Operational Frequency (Sub 6GHz & Above 6GHz), End User & Geography - Global Forecast to 2027



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Sanjay Gupta

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com