GPR One Call Explains How Ground-Penetrating Radar Can Make Construction Projects Quicker and Easier

Clinton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2020 -- For construction jobs that involve digging, subsurface objects are a major potential hazard. Especially in dense population areas like Brooklyn and Long Island, where subsurface power and sanitary lines are everywhere, it is extremely important to thoroughly survey the area where the digging will take place.



Ground Penetrating Radar, or concrete imaging, is a useful tool that modern builders use to detect subsurface obstructions before digging begins, GPR uses radar pulses to render an image of any objects that may be below the surface. Knowing the location and depth of subsurface hazards like conduits and power lines can save builders money, time, and liability by helping them avoid these objects.



Modern Ground Penetrating Radar systems are highly efficient and far cheaper to operate than older x-ray systems. They are also far safer, as unlike X-rays, they are not radioactive. This allows workers to stay on the site while the system is in use. In addition to being cheaper to use, GPR systems can save builders untold sums of money by preventing on-site disasters. Striking a subsurface power or sewage line can cause major delays and budget concerns for even the most well-funded project. Making a small investment in GPR services is a simple way to keep critical errors like this from happening.



Accidentally digging into a subsurface power or sanitary line can drastically increase the cost and time of a simple construction job. Fortunately, modern concrete slab scanning allows builders to quickly and easily identify underground obstructions before digging begins. Anyone who is interested in using GPR for their next job is encouraged to visit the experts at https://gpronecall.com/ for more information.



