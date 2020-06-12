GPR One Call Explains How Tank Sweeping Can Save New Homeowners Time & Money

Clinton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2020 -- Due diligence is very important for homeowners who are considering buying a new property. Thorough inspections can help identify problems with a house that may be difficult or impossible to spot during a simple walkthrough. One such problem that can be both tedious and costly to deal with is a leaking underground oil tank. Residential oil tanks should always be removed when they're done being used, but in many cases, the previous homeowner will ignore regulations and leave their old tank in the ground. GPR One Call explains how detecting the tank early with a professional scan can save homeowners time and money.



When oil tanks leak, they can cause serious issues for the water and soil in the nearby area and necessitate expensive cleanups, which the new homeowner is typically liable for. The presence of oil can significantly impact the water quality in the area and possibly render it undrinkable until it's cleaned up. In some cases, oil can leak onto neighboring properties or into aquifers, which can cause the length and cost of the cleanup to skyrocket.



Home heating oil can also be extremely harmful to humans when it's in the water or air on a property. In addition to liquid oil, tanks can leak vapors that residents can unknowingly breathe in every day. Heating oil contains harmful chemicals like benzene which can cause kidney, liver, and respiratory problems for people who are too heavily exposed.



Oil vapors are also highly combustible and can leak into the home without the residents knowing, drastically increasing the likelihood of a sudden house fire. The good news is that an easy and affordable oil tank scan can help homeowners avoid all of these costly issues. Anyone who is interested in learning more about underground tank scanning is encouraged to visit GPR One Call today!



