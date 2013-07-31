GPS Decors Offer Surprising Guidance to Create Unforgettable Weddings

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Weddings are one of the most special days in the lives of so many people that it is understandable that such a thriving industry has built up around them. The look and atmosphere of a wedding can say a lot about the people getting married, and so it falls to professionals to create, using their clients’ inspirations, a reflection of the union in the tone of the setting. These are the beliefs of GPS Decors, a wedding decorator in Toronto that creates unforgettable spaces, and now has a blog in which it has published ideas to make sure guests always remember their stay.



The wedding decor Toronto blog includes topics including wine choices, linens, wedding flowers and multicultural wedding décor for the traditional and adventurous. Most recently, they have published an article on surprising new wedding rules.



The new ‘rules’ include candy trees for the sweet toothed to help themselves to at the reception and dinner, a photo booth for guests to take hilarious images to commemorate the evening and fireworks to top off the evening with a bang. These and many more tips are in store for those who find themselves at the blog, as well as more information on wider decors.



A spokesperson for GPS Decors explained, “We started the blog because we are so often asked for advice and guidance on parts of the wedding that aren’t necessarily within our purview as a professional service but still make use of our creative skills and ideas. We’ve also been to a lot of weddings and seen some truly beautiful and unique touches that we feel more people should try for their own special days. The tips and advice we give on our blog come from a lifetime of experiences, so we can help our clients have the experience of a lifetime.”



