Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 120 pages on title 'Global GPS Market Size Study, By Industry (Metals and mining, Transportation and logistics, Construction, Oil and gas, Others), By Type (Standalone tracker, OBD device and Advance tracker), By Deployment type (Commercial Vehicle, Cargo and container, Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2017-2025 (USD Billion/Million)' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North Americ (U.S., Canada), § Europe (UK, Germany), § Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan), § Latin America (Brazil, Mexico), § Rest of the World and important players such as Sierra Wireless, Inc., Tomtom International Bv, Orbocomm Inc., Calamp Corporation, Queclink Wireless Solutions Co. ETC.



Summary

Global GPS Market industry valued approximately USD 1.26 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.20% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The major factors driving the growth are rising need for GPS worldwide, helping in obtaining location, time and weather reports, applications in military, industrial and civilian areas and advance features of GPS.



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Industry:

§ Metals and mining

§ Transportation and logistics

§ Construction

§ Oil and gas

§ Others



Type:

§ Standalone tracker

§ OBD device

§ Advance Tracker



Deployment type:

§ Commercial Vehicle

§ Cargo and Container

§ Others



Regions:

§ North Americ (U.S., Canada)

§ Europe (UK, Germany)

§ Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan)

§ Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

§ Rest of the World



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025



Target Audience of the GPS Market Study



§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

§ Venture capitalists

§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

§ Third-party knowledge providers

§ Investment bankers

§ Investors



Companies Mentioned in the Report

Sierra Wireless, Inc., Tomtom International Bv, Orbocomm Inc., Calamp Corporation, Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd, Laird PLC., Meitrack Group, Shenzhen Concox Information Technology Co., Teltonika UAB, Atrack Technology Inc.



Chapter 1. Research Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global GPS Market Definition & Scope

2.1. Objective of The Study

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of The Study

2.4. Years Considered for The Study

2.5. Currency Conversion Rates

2.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Key Trends

3.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

Chapter 4. Global GPS Industry Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global GPS Market by Industry

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. GPS Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.2.1. Metals and mining

Chapter 6. Global GPS Market by Type

Chapter 7. Global GPS Market by Deployment Type

Chapter 8. Global GPS Market, Regional Analysis

....Continued



