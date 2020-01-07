GPS Moving and Storage, Long Distance Movers San Diego, Offering Smooth Transition from One Home to Another

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2020 -- GPS Movers and Storage is a full service moving company that was started by a group of movers who wanted to make customers feel satisfied with their relocation choice. The main aim of the company was to restore the ethical standards of the relocation industry. Based in California, they have been serving people over two decades now.



GPS Moving and Storage help you to complete your moving process from one home to another smoothly. The long-distance movers San Diego have years of experience in the field. They help customers to move across the entire country effortlessly.



Their Customer Relations Officer recently stated, "We not only move customers belongings but also go the extra mile to unpack and help them place where they like. We ensure the relocation is as smooth as possible to ensure our customers get back to their life easily.".



About GPS Movers and Storage

GPS Movers and Storage is a well-known moving company helping Out of state movers San Diego to relocate across the country. With their team of movers, they offer door to door moving over long distances. They also provide help in packing and unpacking your goods.



Media Contact



GPS Moving and Storage

8595 Avenida Costa Sur # A,

San Diego, CA 92154

Phone: +1 (888) 896-2086

Phone: +1 (858) 779-1316

E-mail: info@GPSmoving.com

https://gpsmoving.com