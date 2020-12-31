GPS Moving and Storage Offering Full Scale Long Distance Moving in San Diego

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2020 -- GPS Moving and Storage are the leading cross country movers in San Diego. They offer full scale residential and commercial moving services for corporate offices, retail stores and more. These professional long distance movers in San Diego are praised for their timely moving services, affordable rates, responsible and responsive staff, packing and unpacking services and most importantly their adaptability to their clients' requirements. And for those who are looking for storage can also contact the team that is readily available for accommodating any such requests. All the packages and cargo are stored in sealed pallet vaults to protect the items from damage, loss, dust, etc. With convenient monthly rentals, customers can be assured that their cargo is stored away in safe climate-controlled, clean, well-lit and hygienic facilities. These cross country movers in San Diego are just a call away for any moving request.



About GPS Moving and Storage

GPS Moving and Storage are the long distance movers in San Diego, CA. This is a full service moving company including residential moving, commercial moving, corporate moving and storage facility.



