GPS North America Announces Partnership with ServiceTitan

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- GPS North America is pleased to announce that they are now partnered with field service software giant ServiceTitan. ServiceTitan strives to turn every company they work with into the ultimate service machine. Their products allow businesses to enhance customer support, stay on top of appointments, streamline operations, and command business from anywhere using only a smartphone or tablet. ServiceTitan is so efficient at consolidating workforces that most of their clients see sales skyrocket immediately.



GPS is thrilled by this partnership and the options that ServiceTitan will bring to their existing customers, as well as any new ones they acquire. GPS North America’s integration with ServiceTitan also means that GPS’s customers have the option of choosing from ServiceTitan’s three different service plans. The Team plan is perfect for those seeking basic service management with scheduling, dispatching, invoicing, reporting, payroll, and QuickBooks. Titan, the most popular plan, is great for acquiring more leads, appointments, and sales. Enterprise is ServiceTitan’s most inclusive plan available, and this plan is ideal for operations that need mission critical attention.



About GPS North America

Located in suburban Philadelphia, GPS North America is a provider of complete, fully integrated fleet management and asset tracking solutions. GPS North America provides GPS tracking with Integrated Dispatch, Navigation, Electronic Driver Log (ELD), Trailer Tracking, and products for locating any company asset. GPS North America also specializes in development and support of Paperless Forms for mobile data collection. http://www.gpsnorthamerica.com/.



About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan helps service companies close more sales, book more appointments, and measure their campaigns. Keeping track of business allows customers to pick out data trends, monitor efficiency, and generate more leads. By using ServiceTitan products and support, companies have seen massive increases in sales in a short time.



For more information visit www.servicetitan.com.