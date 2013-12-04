GPS North America Partners with Inrix to Help Reduce Fleet Fuel Costs, Lower Insurance Premiums and Improve Driver Safety

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- GPS North America, the integrated fleet management and asset tracking industry leader, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with INRIX to help fleet customers improve driver safety and lower fuel and accident costs.



INRIX Driver Analytics by INRIX, a leading provider of traffic information and driver services, helps fleets reduce fuel and liability costs by comparing driver behavior to the actual travel conditions encountered by the fleet vehicle at the specified date, time and location on the road network.



The announcement was made this month by INRIX at the 2013 Telematics for Fleet Management USA Conference in Atlanta, Georgia.



“We're excited to offer the INRIX driver analytics suite of services to our existing and new customers. The information provided paints a very easy to understand picture of whether a driver is operating their vehicle safely, giving the fleet manager or business owner a chance to correct the behavior before a costly or serious accident,” said Todd Lewis, President, GPS North America.



INRIX Driver Analytics delivers insight for more than 400,000 fleet vehicles in North America. Key INRIX Driver Analytics benefits include:



- Detect excessive driver speeds and behavior patterns

- Monitor fuel consumption relative to traffic conditions

- Alert dispatchers to traffic conditions and effects on ETA’s

- Lower insurance premiums and infraction penalties



INRIX Driver Analytics is a web-based service API that accepts GPS telematics data and returns information about the road the fleet vehicle was traveling on; including posted speeds, road class, current traffic speed and abnormal congestion. The service is available in the United States, Canada and Mexico as well as 38 countries in Europe.



More information about GPS North America products and services is available online at www.gpsnorthamerica.com, or by calling (888) 760-4477.



About INRIX

INRIX is one of the fastest growing big data technology companies in the world. The company leverages crowd-sourced data and sophisticated analytics to reduce the individual, economic and environmental toll of traffic congestion. Through cutting-edge data intelligence and predictive traffic technologies, INRIX helps leading automakers, fleets, governments and news organizations make it easier for drivers to navigate their world. For more information visit www.INRIX.com.



About GPS North America

Located in suburban Philadelphia, GPS North America is a provider of complete, fully integrated fleet management and asset tracking solutions. GPS North America provides GPS tracking with Integrated Dispatch, Navigation, and Electronic Driver Log for HOS, Trailer Tracking, and products for locating any company asset. GPS North America also specializes in development and support of Paperless Forms for mobile data collection.