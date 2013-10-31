GPS North America Receives the Pennsylvania Excellence Award

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- GPS North America, a leading provider of comprehensive, fully integrated fleet management and asset tracking solutions for service, trucking, construction and delivery companies, has been selected by the Small Business Institute for Excellence in Commerce (SBIEC) to receive its prestigious Pennsylvania Excellence Award for 2013.



Each year, the SBIEC conducts business surveys and industry research to identify companies that have achieved demonstrable success in their local business environment and industry category. The SBIEC identified GPS North America for having enhanced the commitment and contribution of small businesses through service to their customers and community throughout Pennsylvania.



As part of the industry research and business surveys, various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the selected companies in each category. This research is part of an exhaustive process that encapsulates a year-long immersion in the business climate of Pennsylvania.



“GPS North America has consistently demonstrated a high regard for upholding business ethics and company values,” said SBIEC. “This recognition marks a significant achievement as an emerging leader amongst its peers and competitors, and is setting benchmarks that the industry should follow.”



“Our mission is to make a difference for our customers by offering solutions that they can’t live without. We provide business intelligence that enables companies to measure what they never could before. Bottom line is you cannot improve on something you can’t measure, said Todd Lewis, President of GPS North America. “We are honored to receive this award that recognizes and validates our strong commitment to integrity, customer service and business best practices.”



GPS North America also specializes in the development and support of Paperless Forms for handheld, mobile data collection.



GPS North America’s proprietary systems drive better efficiency, safety, and reduce operating costs for its clients. In addition, GPS North America packages its web based GPS tracking software solution, SignalTrack™, with a mobile version for smartphones and tablets available for Android and Apple devices,



More information about GPS North America products and services is available online at www.gpsnorthamerica.com, or by calling (888) 760-4477. More information on SBIEC can be found at www.sbiec.org.



About GPS North America

Located in suburban Philadelphia, GPS North America is an industry pioneer of complete, fully integrated GPS fleet management and asset tracking solutions. GPS North America offers GPS tracking with Integrated Dispatch, Navigation, Electronic Driver Logs (ELD), Refrigerated and Dry Trailer Tracking, as well as other products that allow managers to locate and monitor commercial fleets and assets at any time and from anywhere worldwide.



About SBIEC

Based in Washington DC, the SBIEC is a leading authority on researching, evaluating and recognizing companies across a wide spectrum of industries that meet its stringent standards of excellence. It has spearheaded the idea of independent enterprise and entrepreneurial growth allowing businesses of all sizes to be recognized locally and encouraged globally.



Particular emphasis is given to meeting and exceeding industry benchmarks for customer service, product quality and ethical practices. Industry leading standards and practices have been developed and implementation of the same has been pioneered by the dedicated efforts of the business community and commerce leadership.