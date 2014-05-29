GPS North America Tracking Devices Used to Reduce Fraud, Waste, and Abuse in NJ Transit

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Recently, GPS North America’s Tracking Devices were successful as part of a $500,000 program to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse in the NJ Transit system. GPS North America technology tracks vehicles as well as employee productivity and behavior. The New Jersey Department of Transportation has been able to discipline 10 problem employees – three of whom were fired and one of whom was suspended for 30 days – since installing the technology in 480 vehicles two years ago, increasing safety and efficiency for all travelers.



The program has seen particular success in the maintenance fleet, where GPS has been used to keep track of vehicle locations, speed, and how long drivers stay parked. After reviewing their date, NJ Transit implemented new operations guidelines accordingly and disciplined employees who were not meeting the new regulations. The agency has been able to cut back on 40% drop in hours used and a 31% drop in fuel usage. The fleet includes fuel efficient cars including a Toyota Prius, Ford Focus, Jeep Liberty, and Dodge Stratus.



GPS North America provides fleet and asset management solutions for both private companies and government agencies. They sell fully integrated systems that are easy for managers to use and cover all necessary bases of GPS tracking. These methods have saved fleets across the country extensive money in operating expenses including insurance premiums, fuel costs, and overtime.



For more information about fleet management solutions visit GPS North America online or call 800-697-0109.



About GPS North America

Located in suburban Philadelphia, GPS North America is a provider of complete, fully integrated fleet management and asset tracking solutions. GPS North America provides GPS tracking with Integrated Dispatch, Navigation, Electronic Driver Log (ELD), Trailer Tracking, and products for locating any company asset. GPS North America also specializes in development and support of Paperless Forms for mobile data collection.



http://www.gpsnorthamerica.com/