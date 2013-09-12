GPS Public Relations Receives 2013 Best of West Palm Beach Award

West Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- West Palm Beach Award Program Honors the Achievement



GPS Public Relations has been selected for the 2013 Best of West Palm Beach Award in the Technology Public Relations category by the West Palm Beach Award Program.



Each year, the West Palm Beach Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the West Palm Beach area a great place to live, work and play.



Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2013 West Palm Beach Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the West Palm Beach Award Program and data provided by third parties.



About West Palm Beach Award Program

The West Palm Beach Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the West Palm Beach area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.



The West Palm Beach Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.



SOURCE: West Palm Beach Award Program



CONTACT:

West Palm Beach Award Program Email: PublicRelations@awardprogram.org

URL: http://www.awardprogram.org

URL: http://www.gpspublicrelations.com