Global GPS Tracking Devices Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market have been compiled following extensive research, and analysis of various market segments. The report includes market revenue sizing, latest and ongoing trends, threats & key factors driving overall growth. Moreover PESTLE, Market factor analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis, and their impact on the target market is especially covered to compliment the reasoning behind historical and forecast market estimates. The study covers details regarding revenue, production, developments, volume sales, regional trade information (Export & import*), investment and strategies, investment opportunities, market outlook, policies, regional and country-wise market details, and various other vital details. Some of the key players profiled in the study are ORBCOMM (United States), Laird PLC (United Kingdom), CalAmp Corporation (United States), Sierra Wireless Inc. (Canada), Teltonika UAB (Lithuania), Geotab Inc. (Canada), Shenzhen Concox Information Technology Co., Ltd (China), Tomtom International BV (Netherlands), Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd (China) and Trackimo LLC (United States).



Market Overview:

A GPS tracking device is a navigation device generally carried by a moving person or a vehicle that is used to track the location and movements of a vehicle or person. GPS tracking devices are used to obtain real-time location-based data with high accuracy as well as to track its precise location. The location can be traced out, stored and transmitted to others, which are connected through the internet using satellite or cellular modem embedded in the unit. Additionally, Data tracking software is available for smartphones with GPS.



Based on Type the market is segmented into OBD (On Board Devices), Standalone Tracker and Advance Tracker



Global GPS Tracking Devices Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Report Metrics and Details :

Market size available for years 2014-2025

Base year considered 2018

Forecast period 2019-2025

Segments covered Type, Application, and Region/Country

Geographies covered ** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase

Market Drivers

- Rapid Growth of Commercial Vehicles

- High ROI and Better Accuracy

- The Rising Demand for GPS Devices Owing To Affordable Prices



Challenges

- Increasing Adoption of Hardware Agnostic Tracking Solutions



Opportunities

- Usage of GPS Tracking Device for Usage-Based Insurance (UBI)

- Advancement in the Software & Technology



Major Highlights of Table of Content

Sections 1. Industry Abstract of Global GPS Tracking Devices Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market.

Sections 2. Manufacturers / Company analysis and Profiles.

Sections 3. Market Size by Type and Application.

Sections 4. GPS Tracking Devices Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 2018 Analysis by key traders.

Sections 5. Europe Report Development Status and Outlook.

Sections 6. Japan Report Development Status and Outlook.

Sections 7. Development Status and improvements of GPS Tracking Devices Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market in the United States, China and Other major regions.

Sections 8. Southeast Asia Market Improvement Status and Outlook.

Sections 9. China Market Report Development Status and Outlook.

Sections 10. India Market Development Status and Outlook.

Sections 11. Global GPS Tracking Devices Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market Figure by Applications, areas, and Sorts (2019-2025)

Sections 12. Market Factors Analysis.

Sections 13. Market Dynamics.

Sections 14. Research Findings and Conclusions of GPS Tracking Devices Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market.

Sections 15. Appendix.



