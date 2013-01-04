Tracking System Direct Debuts Two New GPS Trackers

Riverside, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- Tracking System Direct, a leading distributor in car tracking and vehicle management devices, has introduced two new micro portable GPS data loggers ideal for covert monitoring: GPS Tracking Key and the GPS Tracking Key Pro.



At just 3.80" x 1.46" x 1.34" the micro-sized GPS Tracking Key is the perfect device for stealthy or covert tracking operations. The GPS tracker can be utilized to determine employee route selection, teenage driving activity and more. It even has a built-in USB drive for simple plug and play download. However, the best thing about GPS Tracking Key is that the vehicle tracker is affordable enough for small businesses and everyday families with a retail cost of $149.00.



GPS Tracking Key Pro is one of the most power efficient vehicle monitoring systems the industry has to offer. Providing users with over 100 hours of movement memory record time, the device is ideal for long-term monitoring and surveillance applications. GPS Tracking Key Pro also was engineered with the ultimate antenna design, making the GPS data logger capable of operating in impaired environments with little or no clear like of sight to the sky, including inside of skyscrapers, on the outside of shipping or cargo containers, and even covertly to the undercarriage of automobiles.



"All of our vehicle management specialists could not be more happy with these latest Tracking System Direct products. We have had businesses and police departments already comment that the systems have paid for themselves within days of using the vehicle management units," said Ryan Horban, a representative for the online GPS tracking system and monitoring company. "Both of these data loggers are very user friendly, with easy to navigate software courtesy of LandAirSea Past-Track. The systems are configured to begin tracking directly out of the package, and of course dedicated technical support is always available 24/7 at no cost for those who have questions!"



Both the Tracking Key and the Tracking Key Pro can be used to monitor route selection, vehicle activity, as well as for keeping a watchful eye on newly licensed teenage drivers or elderly loved ones that may be engaging in problematic or dangerous driving habits.



For additional information on the new products, call 951-704-9503 or visit www.tracking-system.com.



About Tracking System Direct

Tracking System Direct has offices in Southern California and is a Location Based Service Company (LBS) dedicated to offering the latest in GPS vehicle monitoring technology. The GPS tracking company offers wireless location products and services for companies, law enforcement agencies, and families with personal safety needs. The company provides solutions for those seeking GPS car tracking, fleet management, vehicle monitoring and more.