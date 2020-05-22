Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2020 -- GPU as a service market is anticipated to grow substantially by 2025, owing to sudden rise in crypto mining and rapid growth in cloud gaming. The surging prevalence of technologies such as deep learning and big data will also support the market outlook. Increasing number of data centers as result of ongoing digitalization across several GPU as a service market verticals will necessitate the adoption of predictive analytics tools creating more business opportunities.



Ongoing collaborations between cloud service providers and GPU manufacturers will stimulate the GPU as a service market trends. Prominent cloud service providers such as Microsoft and Amazon are seen getting involved in forming partnering with the GPU providers, including NVIDIA and Intel, to enhance the deep learning services availed by various end-use sectors. For instance, in Nov 2017, Amazon Web Services announced AWS DeepLens AI Dev Kit based on the deep learning algorithms, powered by the Intel GPU.



Key Companies in GPU as a service market: - Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Inc., Autodesk, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cogeco Communications Inc. (Cogeco Peer 1), Dassault Systems, Inc., Google Inc., Collaboration, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corp., Nimbix, Inc., Collaboration, Funding, NVIDIA Corporation, Penguin Computing Inc., Funding, PTC, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., ScaleMatrix Holdings, Inc., Siemens AG, S, Graphics (HTC Corp.),



In addition, the increasing shift toward Cloud computing will stimulate the GPU as a service market trends. Several graphics applications used for video editing, graphic design, and image processing generally require having high performance computers fitted with the upgraded GPUs. But the advent of GPUaaS (GPU as a service) will allow one to use the processing power of GPUs by leveraging the cloud technology without the need of purchasing high-end GPUs.



Such services are offered on the basis of pay per subscription which makes it cost effective, the user can choose from different plans with dynamic price ranges depending on the processing needs. The only requirement is a web browser for running high-end graphic applications. Different web services provided by the GPUaaS players include SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS which allow the end-use enterprises to perform tasks like real-time data analysis, product designing and predictive analytics.



The crypto currencies which seemed to be mere bubble in the start have started showcasing their benefits as the blockchain technology is increasingly getting popular among the masses. This is because of the rewarding arrangement of the blockchain that yields high income from crypto mining.



Growing investments from some of the prominent financial players will further help in the penetration of crypto currencies. Crypto mining requires to have high performance GPU rigs which speed up the calculations on a blockchain. GPU as a service market players have started getting involved in this crypto business by introducing favorable plans for crypto miners, further driving the application share.



Considering the deployment model, the public cloud segment accounted for the largest GPU as a service market share in 2018 and is anticipated to continue its supremacy through the study timeframe. The growth is attributed to the highest level of efficiency in terms of shared resources when compared with other deployment models.



The Asia Pacific region has been recently experiencing the growing popularity of battle royal games such as PUBG and Fortnight and Call of Duty computer games. The growth is accounted to the rising internet penetration coupled with the increasing adoption of smart devices such as smartphones. Additionally, the proliferation of crypto currencies in the countries such as South Korea, Japan and China will equally support the GPU as a service market growth.



Sharp increase in the spending power of local gamers will accelerate the regional demand. The Asia Pacific GPU as a service market is predicted to witness gains growing at a CAGR of over 40% through 2025.



