GPU Database Market 2020 to 2026 : Top Companies Zilliz, SQream, Jedox AG, HeteroDB, Inc

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- GPU database is a graphical processing unit that accelerate the database performance. It can process enormous data in a minimum amount of time. Generally, GPUs are used for rendering high-resolution images in the media and entertainment industry. Now, it has expanded its use to non-graphical applications. GPUs use standard drivers and SQL to analyze the data.



The global GPU database market was valued USD 220 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 630 Million by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period 2020-2026. The growth of the market is attributed to the requirement of high-performance computing for big data, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications.



If compared to the CPU database, it's 30 to 40 percent slower than the GPU database and with the technological advancement, it's witnessing a growth of 15 to 20 percent in its processing power. A CPU server has only 10 to 20 cores while GPUs have thousands of cores. Its high speed makes the business enterprises to easily work with the Internet of Things, and process big data easily.



Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF Of This Report At – https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=103759



Segment by Key players:

- Nvidia Corporation

- Kinetica DB Inc.

- OmniSci, Inc.

- Neo4j, Inc.

- Brytlyt, BlazingDB, Inc.

- Zilliz

- SQream

- Jedox AG

- HeteroDB, Inc



Segment by Type:

Tools

- GPU-accelerated databases

- GPU-database analytics

- Services



Segment by Application:

- GRC

- CEM,

- Threat intelligence

- Fraud Detection & Prevention

- Predictive Maintenance

- SCM

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Avail Discount On This Report – https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=103759



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. GPU Database Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. GPU Database Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. GPU Database Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global GPU Database Market Forecast

4.5.1. GPU Database Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. GPU Database Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. GPU Database Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global GPU Database Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. GPU Database Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global GPU Database Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. GPU Database Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global GPU Database Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. GPU Database Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global GPU Database Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. GPU Database Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global GPU Database Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



For More Enquiry About This Report @ https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=103759



About DataIntelo

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.



Contact Info –DataIntelo

Name – Alex Mathews

Email – sales@dataintelo.com

Website – https://dataIntelo.com

Blog – https://dataintelo.com/blog/

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.