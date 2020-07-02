GR8-LED Motion 360 Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Illuminate Indoors!

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2020 -- GR8-LED Motion 360 is an affordable smart home lighting system that is designed to illuminate indoors like never before, as you approach from any direction, from a long distance away the great LED motion 360 turns on. The customers are delighted with the great LED motion detection, since light turns on faster without the help of any switch, app or voice assistance, the device always keeps its users safe from tripping or falling with a reliable night light. It has an internal rechargeable battery to provide lighting when the power grid is offline and with additional eXtender units, the LED strip can extend as long as you need. Designed by some of the most talented Silicon Valley innovators, this smart home IoT tech is a new convenient way to light every room in your home, office, classroom, apartment, boat, and RV with a rechargeable battery LED extendable strip. To introduce this amazing innovation to the world, Great Home Tek has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and the US based company is currently raising funds and support for this project.



Please note, It's also incredibly useful in the COVID-19 days where touching light switches on the wall is undesirable (we offer a no-touch lighting), our LEDs don't need to be turned on or off by a switch. Our dual forward facing long range motion detect technology has decoupled the switch from the light, as you approach the light, it turns on. It helps keep adults remain independent, with the world's only dual motion activation technology 360 degree field of view. Another benefit is the easy installation, making it the world's best smart night light technology with a toolless easy installation that takes only seconds. For mounting under the kitchen cabinets for countertop lighting, the rails come with our double sided taped sheet metal and the LED modules snap together as they magnetically connect to each other and to their rail. It only takes seconds to mount rails, the LED eXtendable modules can grow your LED strip lighting as your needs change, they can also be easily relocated as they just snap off the metal rail and can snap onto another metal surface, so they can be moved or relocated to where you need lighting.



"We take great pride in empowering people by making their living environment more comfortable and safer." Said Alan Ghahramani of Great Home Tek Inc., while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "We look forward to providing every homeowner a seamless solution for an unparalleled home automation, control, security and audio/visual experience." He added. The company is simply taking lighting to the next level with the low voltage and more cost effective, energy efficient way of living when you consume only 5v of power instead of 110v for your day to day living and then seamlessly switch to battery, when there is a power outage. With this project, Great Home Tek, wants to pass on the cost savings onto you and it is welcoming generous pledges on the campaign, we design & manufacture in the USA.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:



www.kickstarter.com/projects/gr8led/gr8-led-motion-360 and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the production of GR8-LED Motion 360. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 6,000, while the company is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with international shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About This Project

GR8-LED Motion 360 is the latest innovation by Great Home Tek Inc., a Silicon Valley based IoT Tech Company that is determined to take indoor lighting to the next level. Made in the USA, this ultimate lighting solution is designed to revolutionize the way people illuminate homes and offices, and the project is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter.



