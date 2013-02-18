Grab Onto Your Shorts: Whimsical New Novel by Rick Vercillo Thrusts Readers Into a Farce in Space.

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Through movies, books and television the past five decades have proven mankind’s fascination with leaving the bonds of earth and travelling into space. However, with so many Science Fiction books taking the concept a little too seriously, many are calling for some light relief among this growing genre.



Thanks to Rick Vercillo and ‘Grab Your Shorts: A Farce is Space’, that whimsical opportunity for the ride of their lives has arrived in book form.



Synopsis:



'Grab Onto Your Shorts: A Farce In Space' is a light-hearted near future story highlighting the unpredictable exploits of 4 quirky scientists in their attempts to save the earth from destruction and in the process answer some of life's most intriguing questions: Such as the presence of a higher power, existence of intelligent life, who makes the best donuts in the universe, and can an Italian roast beef sandwich be stored in the pocket of a pair of trousers for three days and still be eaten.



The 4 take to the cosmos in a starship unlike the wiener mobile, led through by an alien presence given the name of Matilda. In their travels they nearly crash on the moon, swallowed by a tornado, land on an alien world, meet with an angry Italian, travel to the other side of a black hole and meet with the last of a dead race of beings, The Maluke.



As the author explains, his book provides no dry theory or complicated concepts; just a fun-ridden trip with some larger-than-life characters.



“The Science Fiction genre has gotten a little too serious as of late. Therefore, I wanted to introduce something to the marketplace that would provide some humorous relief from heavier literature,” says Vercillo.



He continues, “The book is intended to simply be a bit of fun, while still containing enough scientific and space theming to attract die-hard Science Fiction fans.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



For example, Neil Eckman said, “Couldn't put the book down. Phizz and Darnell's antics made me laugh throughout the novel. Strange in the best sort of way. Look forward to more Rick Vercillo novels. Well done!”



With so much success on his hands, Vercillo’s fans are curious if more releases are on the way.



“I can’t release anything official yet, but all I will say is keep your eyes peeled. This may well not be the last you’ll hear from our scientists. Like all great adventurers, their thirst for the ‘next place’ is likely to continue long into the future,” he adds.



'Grab Your Shorts: A Farce is Space', published by Abbott Press, is available now.



About the Author: Rick Vercillo

Rick Vercillo lives in the Western suburbs of Chicago with his wife Janice. It is rumoured that the Maluke has taken up residence in their crawlspace and has been known to creep out the neighbourhood on dark windy nights.