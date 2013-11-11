Grab Your Galaxy Note 3 with Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Smartphones have recently taken the world by storm and Samsung Galaxy Note 3 is certainly a preferred choice of millions across the world. This innovative device is well capable of meeting nearly every requirement of users with the help of its advanced features and functionalities. Consumers who are still waiting to get a real taste of this device can make their dreams come true through Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2013. Apart from that, they can get all the vital information about the device from Weekly Price Deals with the help of its featured article on this very same gadget. The functionality of this Smartphone has received commendable ratings from its users all over the world.



The S-Pen featured by the device allows users to express their ideas of life, while the elegant design certainly turns out to be an eye-catcher in the crowd. The Android phone which is factory unlocked can be used with different cellular brands and proves to be extremely convenient for those who do not wish to avail contract offers. The plastic built of the device is quite hard to recognize as the company has made smart use of certain elements to provide it with a premium finish. Although, this is not the biggest handset from Samsung, but the 5.7 inch certainly works wonders with all types of tasks like browsing, game playing, etc. The company has made use of the Super AMOLED technology and presented users with full HD resolution. With so many features and functionalities, the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 is definitely not a thing to miss out. Weekly Price Deals certainly makes that possible by providing consumers with all the information about the deals available on the device.



The SIM restrictions that were quite evident on Galaxy Note 2 have been overcome by the company for its Galaxy Note 3. The Galaxy Note 3 has been made a little taller and weighs less than its predecessor. Users can make full use of the internal storage which can be extended from 16GB to 64GB. The smartphone comes with a 3GB RAM which is enough to us the latest high-end apps as well as games. Consumers can take the right opportunity to capitalize on this exciting deal and get this Smartphone delivered to their home by ordering on Amazon.



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