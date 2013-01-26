Grabahook Launches New Unique Funny Shark Slippers Pattern and Finished Item

Athens, Greece -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2013 -- Statistics show gift purchasing has grown to a more than $500 billion dollar industry during the last decade. Due to the growing popularity of online shopping, items available in stores are no longer limited to only customers living in the general area of the store in question. In terms of the shopping industry as a whole, this means that chances of consumers being able to find a unique gift for a friend or relative are becoming more and more difficult. As a result, the sentimental value of one of a kind offerings is growing. Considering the increasing availability of commonplace commodities to the general public, consumers are trending toward hand made gifts for the sense of individuality they seek to bring to the world. In order to fill this newly and rapidly growing niche, grabahook has launched their new shark slippers crochet pattern.



Penelope Valsamis, spokesperson for grabahook, explained, "Our shark slippers are the perfect idea for a unique handmade favor for any occasion, including Christmas, birthdays, anniversaries, Valentine's Day and any other reason to give someone a distinctive gift. What could be cuter than a funny shark eating your foot? We have patterns available for all sizes. When placing an order, please be mindful of the pattern sizes. We offer patterns in men's sizes six through twelve, ladies sizes four through ten and children's sizes five and a half through thirteen. If you want to crochet these slippers for a variety of people, we also carry a package that includes all pattern sizes."



Valsamis continued, "This is a fun and easy project for those who know how to chain, single crochet, work in rounds and front post single crochet. We offer a number of other slipper patterns as well, including race cars and a variety of styles of adorable baby booties, which are delightful ideas for baby shower gifts! We also carry patterns for crocheted children's toys. One popular item we sell is a pattern for dog booties. Most of our patterns are suitable for beginner to intermediate skill levels. Children and adults alike will treasure the time, effort and thought you put into creating these wonderful gifts for them! Some of our customers sell their handmade wares made from our patterns. For cases such as these, we provide a down loadable PDF permission form. For those who want these rare and useful crafts but do not know how to crochet, are you aware that we also sell the finished item?"



About grabahook

grabahook carries original crochet patterns and finished crocheted items for cute and unique projects and gifts.