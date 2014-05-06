Grabbing the Easy Dinner Recipes for the Working Moms

Selma, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- What’s for dinner tonight? This is a seemingly million dollar question for most working moms.



For working moms, everyday planning of what needs to be cooked for dinner is 1. an enjoyable routine since they are cooking for their beloved families, but 2. a seemingly daunting task because of lack of enough dinner recipes especially if one is not accustomed to cooking the easy ones (dinner recipes). Dinner dilemma - MomsWhoThink has the answer for this.



Working moms who are looking for simple and savory home cooked meals while ensuring that the health of their families are at its premium, can go over MomsWhoThink’s list of easy dinner recipes. It gives them a wide array of recipes from the main dish to desserts. The list has everything that any working mom would surely need as it gives them several choices from chicken, beef, meat, pasta, or veggies recipes.



Below are some examples of carefully laid out easy dinner recipes that would surely spark love in every family’s dining table:



Tuna Casserole



Ingredients:

2 cups macaroni

1 can Campbell's Cream of Celery Soup

1 can tuna

1 small package cream cheese

½ teaspoon garlic

½ teaspoon dry mustard

¼ cup milk

1 small onion, chopped

¼ cup grape nuts

2 Tablespoons butter



Directions:

1. Cook macaroni per package directions

2. In casserole dish mix cream of celery, softened cream cheese, milk until smooth.

3. Add tuna, garlic, dry mustard and onion. Stir in cooked macaroni.

4. Melt butter and mix grape nuts into the butter. Spread mixture over top of casserole.

5. Bake in 375 degree oven for 45 minutes.



Baked Pesto Chicken



Ingredients:

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

½ cup basil pesto

2 plum tomatoes

shredded mozzarella cheese



Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Cover cookie sheet with foil.

2. Put pesto and chicken in bowl. Toss until chicken is covered.

3. Bake for 20-25 minutes.

4. Place slices of tomato on top of chicken and sprinkle with cheese.

5. Bake another 3-5 minutes.

6. Serve with a box of angel hair pasta and herbs and French bread.



Easy Chicken Cordon Bleu



Ingredients:

1 cup milk

1 cup dry bread crumbs

6 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves - pounded to ¼ inch thickness

salt and pepper to taste

6 slices cooked ham

6 slices Swiss cheese

2 Tablespoons vegetable oil

1 (10.5 ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup

½ cup heavy cream



Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Place milk and bread crumbs in two separate shallow bowls.

2. Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Place one slice of ham and one slice of cheese on each piece of chicken; roll, and secure with toothpicks.

3. Dip each chicken roll into milk, and then into breadcrumbs.

4. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Brown rolled chicken on all sides.

5. Arrange the chicken in a 9x13 inch baking dish.

6. In a small saucepan over medium heat, blend soup and cream; season with salt and pepper to taste.

7. Pour over the chicken. Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until chicken is no longer pink and juices run clear.



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