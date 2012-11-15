GrabEvery.com Lets People Emulate Celebrity Style on a Budget

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- Everyone loves to shop, but sometimes prices can get in the way. In this economy few people can afford to shop as much as they would like, but a new breed of online coupon sites have sprung up to help people get the products they really want at a fraction of the price.



One site that is getting a lot of attention in this area is GrabEvery.com, a comparison shopping site with coupons and celebrities. GrabEvery.com has started to gain a big reputation for their new twist on the coupon site. It allows users to get discounts on fashion items that have been seen on various famous actors, musicians, and other people in the public eye.



The site is very neatly laid out and easy to navigate. Users can simply select the celebrity tab and they will be confronted with a huge list of the Hollywood’s brightest stars, as well as a large selection of big names from the music world. Site visitors can click on the celebrity and are taken directly to a list of discounted items, along with the photographs of the celebrity wearing them.



It’s also possible to search for discounts by item type and brand. There are thousands of shoes, dresses, coats and many other extremely fashionable items, from huge brands such as Nike, DKNY and Alexander McQueen. GrabEvery.com has an extremely large selection, suitable for both men and women. Users can even search for discounts by the online store that will redeem them.



A spokesperson for the site said: “Everyone wants to look like a celebrity, and now they can. We’ve created GrabEvery.com to help people buy incredible high fashion items that have been seen on A-List stars at a fraction of the retail cost. By using our exclusive coupons, they can obtain pieces that have graced the red carpet at a price that regular people can afford. Visitors to our site can simply browse through our large database of celebrities, find the star they most admire, and find a list of discounts on clothes that the celebrity has been photographed wearing. It’s an easy and great value way to get that showbiz style. Of course our visitors can also search for great coupons and coupon codes by brand, or item type.”



About GrabEvery.com

GrabEvery.com is an online coupon site that lets site visitors get massive discounts on fashion items that have been seen being worn by their favorite celebrities.



For more information please visit http://www.GrabEvery.com