Graco Contractor Gun Now Available at Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. is offering the Graco contractor gun with RAC X 517 switchtip two-finger, as part of their full line of Graco Products.Customers can also get Graco 390 paint sprayer at an affordable price from this store. Its portable feature and weight of 30 pounds makes it easy to lift and carry. This 390 paint sprayer is an ideal sprayer to use at home, and is also the best value among small electric sprayers.



Apart from Graco items, the store also offers items from various other brands such as Norton, Purdy, Generac, Corona, and many more. One can also get the best quality flap sanding wheel at this store.



Talking about Norton flap wheel sanders and disc sanders, a representative of the store said, “No more switching from a depressed center wheel to a fibre disc - with Norton flap discs you can grind and finish with the same disc. Norton 20X Flap discs have a built-in grinding angle so that more abrasive makes contact with the work surface. Flap discs last at least 20 times longer than traditional fibre discs.”



He further added, “Light-weight phenolic resin backing plate wears uniformly with the flaps, and will not smear the work-piece. Stacking of abrasive flaps makes flap discs more comfortable to grind, providing more control and less vibration than grinding wheels. Sometimes, flap wheel sanders and disc sanders are used along with flap discs for grinding and finishing applications.”



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



