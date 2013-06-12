Grad School Scholarships for Filipinos Achievers by Australia Awards

Metro Manila, Philippines -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- For those Filipinos possessing a passion to pursue intellectual studies and development work opportunities abound. The Australian Agency for International Development provides great opportunities to these Filipinos to receive education such as Masters and PhD degrees in Australia’s top universities.



Filipinos are known to be hardworking and passionate, aside from the ability to quickly adapt in a new environment. Since the 1950s, there must have been over 2000 scholarships for Filipinos that have been awarded. These Filipinos who were passionate and is committed to development work qualified as having the qualities that the AusAid is looking for in a candidate. That is why a unique feature in this scholarship is that scholar’s must commit to make a positive difference in their community by completing a re-entry action plan upon their return to the Philippines.



There are no other scholarships in Australia that is as good as this. The scholarship Australia Awards provide full scholarship for Masters and PhD degrees including travel and living expenses, allowances, and healthcare benefits among others. This is perhaps considered to be the most generous foreign scholarship in the Philippines.



No matter where in the Philippines from South Cotabato to Metro Manila, promising Filipinos who qualify will enjoy the scholarship grants in Australia through AusAid. As long as they fulfil the necessary requirements and documents, they can be awarded of this amazing scholarship that can help drive development back to their home country.



This is simply one of the ways on how the Australian Philippines Development Cooperation provides a lasting contribution to the development of the Philippines through education.



About Australia Awards

Australia Awards is under AusAid and is currently open for the 2014 scholarship intake. Application forms and other documents regarding the scholarship are available in their website and can be downloaded by interested applicants.



