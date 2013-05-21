Grad Students Take Drug Trade to Soaring Heights in New Action/Adventure, Damian Garcia: PhD Drug Smuggler

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Grad school is a great alternative to the draft and a tour of Vietnam for Damian. But what he learns about the drug trade is an education of a different kind in Damian Garcia: PhD Drug Smuggler.



For an adult male in 1972, there are only two ways to dodge the draft and avoid a tour of war-torn Vietnam: flee to Canada or go to college. Destined for the front of the battle lines, Damian Garcia chose the latter. However, his sudden interest in higher education takes a turn toward the seedy underworld of the drug trade.



Garcia joins forces with fellow grad students with knowledge in business, banking and law, who put together a brilliant plan to market a new product, a high-quality blend of opium and hashish branded as O/H. Garcia and his cohorts put their college educations to work growing a brand and building up O/H as the drug of choice for professionals worldwide, reaping unimaginable riches in the process.



About the Author: Chris Mosquera

Chris Mosquera is also the author of Is Organized Labor a Decaying Business Model? published by Outskirts Press. For more information about Mosquera or his books, contact the author at 4811 Wilwyn Way, Rockville, MD 20852; call 301-806-1050; or email damiangarciathebook@gmail.com.