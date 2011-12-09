Grade-A Daily Deals Save People up to 90 Percent from DealChicken.com

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2011 -- Couponing has exploded over the past few years. And with the growth of the Internet, and new technologically-advanced electronics such as smart phones and tablets, more and more people are getting in on the saving action with just a few simple clicks on the screen.



In fact, a report by Juniper Research estimated that by 2014 almost 300 million consumers will have used a mobile coupon with just less than $6 billion in discounts being redeemed.



But with the array of coupon websites currently online, it can be difficult to know which ones are reliable and legit.



DealChicken.com, a website specializing in local deals from top merchants, has expanded their reach to 57 markets throughout the United States in the last 30 days. Offering consumers savings of 40 to 90 percent on the things they love to do, eat, buy and experience, the website pecks out the freshest, Grade-A daily deals per city and emails them directly to their list of chickadees.



First hatched in Phoenix in 2010 by Gannet, a leading media and marketing solutions company, DealChicken.com is known for their ability to forage towns and uncover the best deals available in any given city. Whether they find a percentage off at a popular restaurant or a special rate at a top-notch spa, the company provides the deal via email and allows people to purchase right from the site.



People interested in receiving the daily deals from DealChicken can sign up on the site for the city of their choice. Once deals and discounts are found, the site emails customers and posts them on the site with a “hatching point,” meaning the number of people who have to sign up for the deal for it to be available.



When the required number of people sign up for the special, customers are informed via email the deal has reached its “hatching point” and is now ready for printing and download.



DealChicken prides themselves on their ability to find the latest and most appealing regional deals.



“I keep up with all of the local news and follow my favorite businesses on Twitter and Facebook,” states DealChicken. “Believe it or not, we chickens have really good hearing. So l flit in and out of neighborhood haunts, listening to what folks are saying, talking to the owners, getting the scoop—and then package it all up in my little deal eggshell. I then pass all of it onto my peeps, who deliver the freshest deals straight to your inbox.”



People can view the current and past specials and the most popular deals, as well as sign up for the site’s daily deals for free.



About DealChicken

Hatched in Phoenix in 2010 by Gannet, DealChicken.com is a website dedicated to bringing customers the freshest, Grade-A daily deals throughout the United States. Offering consumers savings of 40 to 90 percent on the things they love to do, eat, buy and experience, the website pecks out the best deals available per city and sends them via email daily to their chickadees. To sign up for daily deal or for more information, visit http://www.DealChicken.com