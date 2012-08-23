GradedReviews.com Announces Frank & Honest Consumer-Driven Product Review Website

Minooka, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2012 -- The advent of modern advertising has made it amazingly simple for just about any product to appear as a vital lifeline. With millions of consumers buying sub-par products each year, the trusty review is now more essential than ever.



Thanks to GradedReviews.com, a new site launched by a concerned group of consumers, potential customers of thousands of products can get a frank and honest opinion of the item before parting with their cash.



“Essentially, we provide timely and accurate reviews that consumers are interested in. The reviews are written by visitors to the site as well as Graded Reviews’ staff,” says Lani Lugar, who is responsible for the website’s marketing.



She continues, “Our aim is to build the world’s biggest database of honest and impartial reviews for hundreds of categories of products. At the end of the day, we want to the consumer to only spend their money on items that we worth every penny.”



Current categories include Kitchen Gadgets, Cleaning & Household supplies, Trendy, Hair & Nails, DIY, Fitness and Health.



Each review is written to follow a strict set of gradable criteria; Pros, Cons, Features, Benefits, Uses, Deals and an actual product grade (e.g B+).



“We also have a special section dedicated entirely to ‘As Seen on TV’ products. This section of the retail world has suffered a bit in recent years due to a perceived lack of quality. However, those reading our reviews will be pleasantly surprised to find that a number of items are well worth the outlay. For example, we have recently proven the worth of two popular items through our Salad Chef review and our Schticky Review,” Lugar adds.



Other recent additions include a Brainetics Review, FlexSeal Review and a Hot Booties Review.



While the site’s team is busy adding new reviews on a full-time basis, visitors are openly welcome to fill in the website’s review form and submit their own.



On the same note, users are urged to check back frequently to discover new product reviews, resources and new review categories. Progress and updates can also be followed via Graded Reviews’ Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels.



“We are always working harder to give consumers the confidence they crave when shopping both online and in-store. We will keep growing the website and we hope thousands of consumers will join us along the way,” Lugar concludes.



To find the latest product reviews and submit your own today, please visit: http://www.gradedreviews.com



About GradedReviews.com

Graded Reviews is an expert and consumer-led product review website.



With a mandate to build a growing library of honest and impartial product reviews, the site aims to help consumers make better shopping choices, while avoiding the pitfalls of low quality products.