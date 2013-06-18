Graduate Courses Online Urges Teachers to Use Summer to Get Their Credits Handled

Seminole, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Teachers are underpaid, overworked and underappreciated, so it is no wonder that they have little time to cultivate their own expertise while spending so much of their time creating resources and lessons that will help the next generation secure their future. Teacher’s Learning Center provides a more accessible way than ever for teachers to get relicensed or apply for increased payscale rates without taking time away from their valuable work in educating children (and having their own life at home!).



The site encourages teachers to use the summer break to enhance their own skills and qualifications - it is incentivising them to do so by offering split payment options on one, two and three semester credit courses. All courses are graduate level courses for teachers and are nationally accredited by North Dakota State University. TLC has offered teachers professional development courses for over eight years.



The courses offer freedom and control over schedules, which is essential in the busy lives of teachers, and the courses spare teachers from travel time and technical hassles while providing high quality courses at low cost. Because the courses use paper materials, they are ideal to be taken on holidays or while travelling.



The site features a large number of testimonials from practicing teachers attesting to the opportunities that have become available to them as a result of the courses.



A spokesperson for TLC explained, “We created the program to provide teachers access to courses that would benefit them in their careers without asking them to make sacrifices in the quality or time spent teaching. We’ve always taken feedback for meeting teachers’ needs and have developed these courses to ensure that they are of highest quality and real benefit to those who need relicensing, or to increase their payscale when an educator’s district offers such incentives. Teacher's Learning Center 3 credit courses are particularly popular.”



About Teacher’s Learning Center

Teacher’s Learning Center offers graduate level credits for K12 teachers seeking license renewal or pay-scale increases. All courses offered are accredited nationwide (EDUC600) and provide an accessible way means to achieve continuing professional development and career enhancement. For more information, please visit: http://www.graduatecoursesonline.com/