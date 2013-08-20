Graduate Creates Bottle Opener iPhone Case

Fresno, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Nhia Moua, a recent Fresno State graduate just launched his product on Kickstarter and they’re a little past halfway point with only 10 days left on their campaign. Their product is called “CarbonForce” which they say will be the world's first authentic carbon fiber bottle opener case for the iPhone 5.



"One thing we always carry with us is: our phone. No matter where you are or what you do, your phone is there with you. With CarbonForce, you now have power of poppin’ bottles at your convenience with superior protection," says Moua.



The product is made from real authentic carbon fiber material, which can be 10x stronger than steel and 5x lighter, according to Zoltek Companies Inc. The case also consists of a strong impact resistant bumper, colored aluminum alloy opener, rubber insulator and polycarbonate sheet to reveal the phone's logo.



Moua and his team have come a long way, poured their blood, sweat, and tears for this project. During these past months, they performed intense research & development, product designing, a series of market testing, and prototyping.



Now to make their dream come true, they need your help and support so they can go into full production and make CarbonForce a reality. Their goal is to reach $12,000 by the end of this month. For a pledge of $40, rewards include your own CarbonForce case. This special is limited to only the first 100 early backers.



CarbonForce has been featured on ABC30 news, iPhone Informer, The Fresno Bee, Fresno State and more. Be a part of this soon-to-be success and help make their yearlong dream come to life.



Pledge and pre-order now at: http://kck.st/14j1NFX



For more information, visit the links below.



Website: http://www.carbonforcecase.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/carbonforcecase

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/carbonforcecase

CarbonForce Youtube video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VdT1eujNDjg



CarbonForce

info@carbonforcecase.com

www.carbonforcecase.com



Investors and business inquiries are welcome.



About CarbonForce

CarbonForce started out as a college senior school project in late 2012. After they spent an entire college year on product development and research, they finally produced their prototype for market testing. Now they’re ready for production and are unveiling their first product on KickStarter for funding.