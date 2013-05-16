Graduation Announcements Are Now More Exciting with Creative Invitation Cards from Invitation Box

San Mateo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- Invitation Box is an amazing website to visit if there needs to be a happy graduation announcement made! Invitation Box is a wonderful and creative site which hosts superb invitation ideas and solutions for every occasion whether it is birthdays, anniversaries, engagements announcements, special categories of cards for men and women, thank you notes and whatnot at extremely affordable prices and cheap rates.



Invitation Box specializes in theme based invitation cards for every special occasion. There are hundreds of different cards to choose from for any special event in a person’s life. If anyone is stuck for ideas, this site can help them choose the right sort of invite, available in many themes and colors and purchase easily through the site. Minimum order details are presented under each invitation card. All of the cards on sale are very affordable and the minimum number of cards that should be purchased are either 10 cards or sometimes 20 cards. All the pricing is given for each card but if a person purchases more invitations, he or she gets an automatic discount with the addition of every 10 invitation cards.



Graduation announcements are a great and exhilarating moment in the lives of students all over the world. Announcing a graduation party is both a special moment in the heart of the graduate and a moment of pride for his or her family. This day definitely deserves a great celebration and what could be better than having a gorgeous invitation card printed and shipped straight from the creative vault of Invitation Box? Some of the most sought after cards include photos of the graduate with a creative alignment of text and graduation ceremony caps. Other invitation announcements include classic invites with plain text. For a more savvy touch, cool addition of colors to each theme can be toggled with a choice of 12 brilliant tones.



Visitors on the website can avail the endless customization and focus on minute details for the cards that the Invitation Box is willing to do. They can choose a card of their liking and style and either get the font changed, the color combination differentiated to match the colors of their institute’s emblem or even attach photos of their final school year book for a more personal touch.



The graduation invitation announcements from Invitation Box are a great idea to buy for those who want professional looking, quality cards to distribute among family and friends.



For more information, please visit http://www.invitationbox.com/graduation-invitations.html



