Grady O's Has Just Announced 3 Great Beers for Summer Enjoyment

Although summer doesn't officially start until June 21st, Grady O's knows that Philly area residents begin celebrating the summer season as soon as the thermometer hits eighty degrees. Grady O's has quickly become known for being one the best bars in Philadelphia. The wide selection of craft beers being served on a daily basis has left customers with an endless amount of choices. In fact, Grady O's is now serving close to fifty different beers. In the spirit of the warm weather finally arriving, Grady O's has just announced three featured beers that customers will love during summer celebrations.



Grady O’s keeps traditional summer beverages in stock, like Twisted Tea or Corona Light. However, Grady O’s is a craft beer bar at heart and they want their customers to be able to enjoy some fine craft beers during the summer. A customer favorite, Victory Lager, is a perfect beer for the summer. Victory Lager has a slight hint of lemon that will leave any beer drinker wanting more. Victory Lager is a locally brewed beer from the Victory Brewing Company in Downingtown, PA. Customers will love the light and refreshing taste of a Victory Lager on a hot summer day.



Another Grady O’s favorite during the summer, is Abita Purple Haze. The Abita Brewing Company is located in Louisiana and they are known for their elegantly brewed craft beers. Furthermore, Abita Brewing Company is known for brewing beers that pair seamlessly with a variety of foods. Grady O’s loves the Abita Purple Haze for a summer beverage. The wheat beer is complimented with a raspberry pulp that provides beer drinkers with a refreshing taste of crisp fruit after each sip. Another local favorite is the YARDS Philly Pale Ale. Grady O’s customers often order the YARDS Philly Pale Ale all year round. However, the hint of citrus and lighter body makes the Philly Pale Ale a great choice as a summer beverage. The staff at Grady O’s loves talking to their customers about craft beers and they are always happy to offer suggestions.



About Grady O’s

Recently opened this past November 2012, Grady O's offers a variety of craft beer specials, and a delicious pub menu to accommodate.



