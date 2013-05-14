Grady O's Now Featuring Yards Brewing Company's Love Stout

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Grady O’s represents the essence of a true Philadelphia bar and now they’re featuring a true Philadelphia beer. Yards Brewing Company is a local Philadelphia brewer and now Grady O’s is featuring one of their signature brews, Love Stout. Grady O’s has been serving Philadelphia and New Jersey customers with some of the best craft beers in the area. The Yards Brewing Company’s Love Stout is a welcome addition to the vast variety of selections available at the craft beer bar in Philadelphia. Grady O’s is located in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia and local residents understand the hard work and dedication that goes into making a fine craft beer. That being said, Yards Brewing Company came about as a true entrepreneurial venture in Philadelphia and their products have been well received by drinkers worldwide.



Grady O’s is proud to serve a number of craft beers, but they are especially proud to be featuring Yards Love Stout. What could be a better combination than sitting down at a local Fishtown bar and drinking a stout that was brewed less than a mile away? Yards Brewing Company is located in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia. Grady O’s is literally in walking distance to the local brewery. Yards Brewing Company has been located in Philadelphia since its founding in 1994. However, the brewer was forced to change locations on several occasions due to rapid growth.



Yards Brewing Company was originally located in Philadelphia’s Manayunk neighborhood. The first location was less than 1,000 square feet and after a few short years Yards Brewing Company moved to a larger facility in Roxborough. One more move to an old Kensington brewery was made in 2001, before Yards finally moved to their current location in Northern Liberties. Now, when Grady O’s serves Love Stout they truly are serving a local craft beer.



About Grady O’s

Recently opened this past November 2012, Grady O’s offers a variety of craft beer specials, and a delicious pub menu to accommodate. In addition to being just a local Fishtown pub, Grady O’s also offers patrons the option of utilizing the bar for their next private party or event.



