Grady O's Now Offering Daisy Cutter Pale Ale on Tap

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Grady O’s is pleased to announce that they are now offering Daisy Cutter Pale Ale to their ever-growing selection of fine craft beers on tap. Grady O’s has one of the largest selections of craft beer in Philadelphia, and beer lovers will not be disappointed with their great selection.



Daisy Cutter Pale Ale is considered an APA, or American Pale Ale. American Pale Ales use large amounts of American hops. The Daisy Cutter Pale Ale is as hoppy as British pale ales or European pale ales and is styled closer to an India pale ale (IPA). Most beer advocates say the taste and style of the American pale ale is close to an amber ale, although not as dark. Amber ales use crystal malts to give them a maltier taste and darker amber color.



Grady O’s takes the time to choose the perfect draft beers and offers only the best craft beers available. Grady O’s offers daily specials and has the perfect pub menu to go with craft beers. Daisy Cutter Pale Ale has gotten rave reviews from beer advocates and this summer is the perfect time to go to Grady O’s to try this famous craft beer. Some say it’s the best American pale ale on the market. Grady O’s is quickly becoming one of the best party venues in Philadelphia and is the perfect place for a corporate party. The entire bar can be rented out with an open bar for the corporate employees. Sampling different craft beers and catering the event with delicious food makes for a perfect corporate party.



Check out Grady O’s full menu of craft beers on draft, in cans, or in bottles. It’s the perfect bar for happy hour any day of the week. The daily specials are all different and gives patrons a good reason to visit the bar as often as possible. To hear more please either visit their website or give them a call today.



About Grady O’s

Recently opened this past November 2012, Grady O’s offers a variety of craft beer specials, and a delicious pub menu to accommodate. In addition to being just a local Fishtown pub, Grady O’s also offers patrons the option of utilizing the bar for their next private party or event.



To learn more please visit: http://www.gradyos.com.