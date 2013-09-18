Grady O's Now Serving Pioneer Pumpkin Stout

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Grady O’s, one of the most popular bars in Fishtown Philadelphia, is pleased to announce that they have recently added Pioneer Pumpkin Stout to their growing list of draft beers. Fall is just around the corner and pumpkin beers are on the top of everyone’s list.



As cooler weather is arriving, darker and hardier beers are in high demand. Pioneer Pumpkin Stout is a unique beer as it is infused with blueberries and pumpkin spice. Stouts are typically a darker beer that uses roasted barely or roasted malt for the color and flavor. They typically contain 7% to 8% alcohol by volume (ABV) and are known as the strongest of the porters. Grady O’s offers Pioneer Pumpkin Stout for $5.50 making it a nice addition to a lunch, dinner, or even an after work drink. They have a delicious selection of gourmet hot dogs, roast pork sandwiches, roast beef sandwiches, and chili. Their pub menu coupled with the largest selection of beer available in draft, cans, and bottles, makes for a perfect spot to watch a game or hang out with some friends after work. They have daily happy hour specials that make a time at Grady O’s well worth it. Happy hour at Grady O’s runs everyday from 5pm – 7pm and has become the favorite after work or after school venue for many patrons in Fishtown.



When searching for private party rooms in Philadelphia, Grady O’s offers guests the option of reserving their main bar for a special event such as a birthday, bachelorette party, bachelor party, or corporate event. They offer catering services, an open bar, and many other private party packages that are completely customizable. Grady O’s can create the perfect drink special to make the event truly unique. As the cooler weather is approaching, come to Grady O’s to try the Pioneer Pumpkin Stout and see everything Fishtown’s newest bar has to offer.



About Grady O’s

Recently opened this past November 2012, Grady O’s offers a variety of craft beer specials, and a delicious pub menu to accommodate. In addition to being just a local Fishtown pub, Grady O’s also offers patrons the option of utilizing the bar for their next private party or event.



To learn more please visit: http://www.gradyos.com.