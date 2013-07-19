Grady O's Offering New Special of $1.50 Miller Lights on Sunday

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Grady O’s, known as one of the newest and best beer bars in Philadelphia, is pleased to announce they are offering a new special of $1.50 Miller Lights all day every Sunday. Grady O’s has spectacular specials all week and now they are offering specials on the weekend.



Grady O’s specials are so unique because their specials are offered everyday for the entire day. Most specials are for specified hours of the day, perhaps making it difficult to make it worth the trip. Grady O’s specials are offered all day and they also offer happy hour specials every day from 5pm-7pm. Sunday specials are great in the fall/winter during football, basketball, and ice hockey. It’s also great during the spring/summer season for baseball.



Sundays are a great day to go relax with friends, watch some sports, and enjoy some drinks at a bar. Grady O’s is filled with TV’s, so watching a favorite sporting event is no problem at all. Besides the Sunday special on Miller Lights, Grady O’s offers one of the largest selections of craft beers in Philadelphia. Whatever preference for beer, Grady O’s is sure to please. They also offer a perfect bar menu to accompany their large selection of craft beers. Stopping in for lunch or dinner has never been so delicious and affordable. Grady O’s is the perfect place to stop for a delicious bite to eat, a refreshing beer, and a good game on TV. Make it a regular Sunday affair and stay for hours at a time without breaking the bank.



Stop by Grady O’s this weekend and see why they are becoming one of the best bars in Philadelphia for their large selection of craft beers and their appealing drink specials every day. No matter which kind of beer is preferred, Grady O’s will have what it takes. To hear more about the bar, to see the beers that they currently have on tap, or to get in touch with them please either visit their website and fill out a contact form, or give them a call today.



About Grady O’s

Recently opened this past November 2012, Grady O’s offers a variety of craft beer specials, and a delicious pub menu to accommodate. In addition to being just a local Fishtown pub, Grady O’s also offers patrons the option of utilizing the bar for their next private party or event.



To learn more please visit: http://www.gradyos.com.