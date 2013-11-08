Graffen Is Now Offering Managed IT Services

Conshohocken, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- For the last half century, Graffen has sold and leased copiers; offered various document management services; and provided industry leading dictation service. Over the years, Graffen has expanded into several other related areas of business. Now, customers looking to have a professional team manage their IT solutions can rely on the experience of Graffen. In fact, Graffen is now offering four different IT management options. Plus, organizations can customize an IT management program that caters to their unique needs.



As an organization grows, so does the information technology infrastructure. More employees on a network naturally translates into more people with questions and concerns. Thankfully, Graffen has designed four unique options for organizations in need of a managed IT service. All of the managed IT service options through Graffen include monthly status reports. The most economical IT service is the Method One plan. Included in the Method One plan is hardware, software, network, and server monitoring. Plus, the Method One option allows Graffen to implement Microsoft patch monitoring.



The second option is called Method Total and organizations receive replacement devices, unlimited remote support, and an individual lead IT consultant. Plus, all of the standard monitoring and virus remediation services are included in the Method Total plan. For those looking for the ultimate managed IT plan, Method Max offers everything an organization could want. Method Max customers receive virtual CIO, unlimited on-site support, and much more. Finally, customers can choose the Method Cloud option. The Cloud package includes features like green technology and hosted email service. Furthermore, if any of these packages aren’t adequate, Graffen is happy to design a customized IT management service.



About Graffen

For the past five decades, Graffen has been providing integrated business solutions to customers all over the tri-state area. With dedicated customer support systems, Graffen seeks to provide support and solutions that businesses will come to them for years after their initial needs have been met. To view a list of their services available, please visit their website for more information.



To learn more visit http://www.graffen.com.