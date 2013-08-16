Graffen Now Offering Dictation for Healthcare Professionals

Conshohocken, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- On March 23, 2010, a single signature spawned billions of dollars of spending and a new approach to running healthcare in the United States. That signature was on the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act; or what most of the public now refer to as Obamacare. Much of the language in the Affordable Care Act is vague; however the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid have introduced some major financial incentives for healthcare providers utilizing electronic medical records. Graffen has been offering customers IT services in Philadelphia for many years. Now, Graffen is offering dictation solutions for healthcare professionals utilizing electronic medical records.



There is no disputing the fact that the United States spends entirely too much money on healthcare. In fact, the United States is spending over 16% of the gross domestic product on healthcare and that number is simply not sustainable. One of the major goals of the Affordable Care Act and many insurance companies are to lower the cost of healthcare consumption. Whether or not Electronic Health Records will translate into long-term savings for the healthcare industry is still up for debate. However, the Medicare and Medicaid EHR Incentive Programs provide major financial incentives for participating healthcare professionals. For healthcare professionals to be eligible for the maximum payment under the Medicare or Medicaid EHR Incentive Program, they had to participate by 2012. Furthermore, to remain a participant, healthcare providers must continue to demonstrate meaningful use.



Graffen can help customers with everything from a laser printer scanner in Philadelphia to EHR dictation. Now, Graffen can help healthcare providers to demonstrate meaningful use of electronic medical records through their dictation services. Graffen has nearly fifty years of experience and their staff has a deep understanding of the healthcare industry. When a customer decides to use Graffen, they’ll receive the full support of a fully trained staff, including: engineers, project managers, software and hardware consultants, sales, and customer service representatives. Regardless of the size of an organization, Graffen can help. There are major financial opportunities for those who are eligible under the Medicare and Medicaid EHR Incentive Programs. In fact, payments upwards of $60,000 per year can be collected by certain healthcare providers.



About Graffen

For the past five decades, Graffen has been providing integrated business solutions to customers all over the tri-state area. With dedicated customer support systems, Graffen seeks to provide support and solutions that businesses will come to them for years after their initial needs have been met. To view a list of their services available, please visit their website for more information.



To learn more visit http://www.graffen.com.