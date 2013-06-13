Graffen Now Offering Green Initiatives for Businesses

Conshohocken, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- In recent years, businesses and individuals have been taking a step in the right direction by trying to become more environmentally friendly whether it is the product packaging they are using, reusing water bottles, paperless billing, etc. With that being said, Graffen is proud to announce their Green Graffen initiative.



The print management company in Philadelphia has been trying to enforce a positive environmental movement for businesses looking to partake in a green program. For large corporations or even small ones, they can benefit from reducing their carbon footprint in several ways. Graffen is committed to implementing paperless process automation, solid ink copy and printing systems, IT virtualization, recycling programs for businesses and digital dictation systems. Not only will this save organizations money, but it will also impact the environment in a positive way.



The “Green Graffen” Program will assist those looking to implement processes through resources and tools to achieve a strong green initiative. Not only does the print management company in Philadelphia reduce printing costs and copier expenses, but they also strive to provide the most satisfying economical and environmental approach. Businesses may be unsure as to where to start to become “green,” which is why Graffen is there to help. They will enforce a proven infrastructure that will reduce both the carbon footprint and expenses for an organization. So, for those who are looking to take their business down the environmental path, contact Graffen today.



About Graffen

For the past five decades, Graffen has been providing integrated business solutions to customers all over the tri-state area. With dedicated customer support systems, Graffen seeks to provide support and solutions that businesses will come to them for years after their initial needs have been met. To view a list of their services available, please visit their website for more information.



To learn more visit http://www.graffen.com