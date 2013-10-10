Graffen Now Offering Variety of Legal Dictation Services

Conshohocken, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- In the introductory phase, digital dictation services seemed like a cool toy without any real potential for widespread use. However, over the past decade, the technology involved with advanced dictation services has improved dramatically. Anyone with an iPhone or other smart device is aware of the increased accuracy involved with dictation. At Graffen, dictation takes on a much larger meaning. Now, Graffen is offering a wide variety of dictation services for legal professionals.



For over five decades, Graffen has been an industry leading provider of various IT solutions, document management services, dictation, and copier rental in Philadelphia. Furthermore, Graffen has a long standing reputation for providing healthcare and legal professionals with the unique services required by those ever-changing industries. Now, Graffen can offer legal professionals a wide range of dictation services.



Graffen sells and supports dictation products from only the top manufacturers. In fact, Graffen supports products from seven different vendors, including: Philips, Olympus, BayScribe, BigHand, Dolbey Fusion Suite, Voice Solutions, and Dragon dictation. Many of these vendors only have a limited amount of approved licensed resellers and Graffen is proud to be part of that select few.



Regardless of which dictation service a customer may choose, Graffen adds value by offering support. From initial implementation and training to remote support, Graffen ensures that customers are getting the most out of their dictation service. Whether it is copier sales in Philadelphia or complex document management in New Jersey, Graffen is the one-stop-shop for businesses in the tri-state area.



About Graffen

For the past five decades, Graffen has been providing integrated business solutions to customers all over the tri-state area. With dedicated customer support systems, Graffen seeks to provide support and solutions that businesses will come to them for years after their initial needs have been met. To view a list of their services available, please visit their website for more information.



To learn more visit http://www.graffen.com.